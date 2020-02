Massey, Janet D.

Janet D. Massey, age 77, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at Tristar Summit Medical Center in Hermitage. Ms. Massey was a former resident of Mtn. Home, Arkansas, and Mill Shoals, Illinois, and had been a resident of Mt. Juliet since 2009.

Ms. Massey was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harbert and Lucille Barham; her sister, Shirley; her brothers Ron, Alvin, and Kenneth; and by her husband, Zane, whom she was married to for 45 years.

Janet leaves behind two sons, James and John; sisters, Mary and Linda; plus several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.