Mathers, Phyllis L.

Phyllis L. Mathers, age 79 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, went Home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Inurnment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio.

She is survived by loving husband of 61 years and 4 months, Dan Mathers; daughters, Cathy L. (Martin) Martinez and Christine D. Mathers; grandsons, Gary Matzke, Alexander Martinez, Samuel Martinez, and Elijah (Malissa) Martinez; great-granddaughter, Naomi Ruth Martinez; several cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by parents, James Francis and Pauline Heinz Walker.

Phyllis Lenora Walker was born on Monday, Dec. 23, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late James Francis and Pauline Heinz Walker. Phyllis began dating the light of her life, Dan Mathers, in 1957. After a year of dating, Phyllis and Dan wed on Friday, Dec. 26, 1958, in Oklahoma and have shared over 61 years of precious memories together. Mrs. Mathers was a talented seamstress who loved to make clothes for her family and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and embroidery. She liked to read and solve crossword puzzles. One of the many things Phyllis will be remembered for is her delicious cooking, especially her famous fried chicken. She enjoyed people enjoying her food. Her strong work ethic and busy body personality carried throughout her home. She always was doing something productive. Phyllis was an amazing person and the best friend her daughters could ever imagine having. She loved her family, but above all, loved The Lord.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.