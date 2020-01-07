Mathews, Marlene Bolling Henley

Marlene Bolling Henley Mathews (MamaDoc), Feb. 4, 1932 – Dec. 25, 2019.

MamaDoc’s done dispensing drip pills down here, and her family believes heaven is howling “hallelujah” at having her healing powers and humor a little closer. A country doctor and campus physician, MamaDoc loved the people of Franklin County, Viriginia, and Ferrum College. She moved to Mt. Juliet late in life to be with her Henley Family (Jeff, Rhyanne, Christopher and Nicholas) as well as the family at Maristone.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. at Ferrum College, Virginia, in Franklin Hall’s Blue Ridge Mountain Room.