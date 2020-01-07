News Ticker

Mathews, Marlene Bolling Henley

January 7, 2020 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Marlene Bolling Henley Mathews (MamaDoc), Feb. 4, 1932 – Dec. 25, 2019.

MamaDoc’s done dispensing drip pills down here, and her family believes heaven is howling “hallelujah” at having her healing powers and humor a little closer. A country doctor and campus physician, MamaDoc loved the people of Franklin County, Viriginia, and Ferrum College.  She moved to Mt. Juliet late in life to be with her Henley Family (Jeff, Rhyanne, Christopher and Nicholas) as well as the family at Maristone.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. at Ferrum College, Virginia, in Franklin Hall’s Blue Ridge Mountain Room.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.