MATHIS, Janet Marie

Janet Marie Mathis, 59, Mt. Juliet, died March 30. Janet was born in Lebanon. Janet was preceded in death by her father, Charles Gray and her sister, Linda.
She is survived by: Husband of 29 years Larry Wayne Mathis; Mother Sue Gray; Daughter Jennifer Henderson; Son Josh (Samantha) Barry; Step-son Jason Mathis; Grandchildren Brooklynn Barry, Sklyler Barry, Ashlynn Barry, Kingston Barry, Rhylee Barry, Payslee Barry, Merrick Barry, Shelby Barden, Austin Barden, Kaitlin Mathis, Mackenzie Mathis and Jamison Henderson; Great-grandchild Knox York; Fur Babies Sugar and Chloe
Family and friends gathered to Celebrate the Life of Janet Tuesday, April 12, at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
