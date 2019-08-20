Matthews, Paul

Paul Matthews passed away Aug. 14, 2019 at age 84. A funeral service was held Aug. 16 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mr. Matthews is survived by his wife of 48 years, June Null Matthews; children: Linda (Tom) Huett, Diana (Darrell) Boaz, Kim (Jeff) Watkins, Brenda (Donald) Travis, Brian (Becki) Matthews, and Theresa (Jay) Fitts; grandchildren: Krissa (Ryan) Stephens, Shana (Collie) King, Steve Mutzu, Jason Mutzu, and Philip Mutzu, Matt Huett, Jerry Eley, Tracy Eley, Kelly Eley, Elaina Daggett, Karen Long, Heather Amburg, Christina Gibson, Anthony Matthews, Olivia Matthews, Chance Watkins, and J.C. Fitts; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great grandchildren; and godchildren: Melanie McFarland, Chris King, Greg King, and Joey King. He is preceded in death by son Danny Matthews, daughter Rhonda Henry, grandson Jonathan Watkins, parents Henry and Gretchen Matthews, and sisters Ruby Smith and Beatrice Robinson.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.