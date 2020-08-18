Mayberry, Gerald Joseph

Gerald Joseph Mayberry, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Aug. 10, 2020. Gerald was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Mayberry; parents Andrew and Ruby Mayberry; and brother, Donald Mayberry.

He is survived by: Wife – Mary Tosh-Sharp Mayberry; Daughter – Rene’ (David) Jones; Step-sons – Lloyd (Lori) Sharp, Richard (Patty) Sharp, and Jason (Jennifer) Sharp; 13 Grandchildren and nine Great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will take place at a later date at Sunset Hills in Edwardsville, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Baptist Children’s Home, Adoration Home Healthcare and Hospice, The Glade Church in Mt. Juliet, TN, Second Baptist Church in Granite City, IL or First Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, FL.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com