Maybery, Shirley Ann

Mrs. Shirley Ann Maybery, age 81 of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in McEwen, Tennessee, to the late Floyd Braxton Ethridge and Flossie Ann Pugh Ethridge. Mrs. Maybery was an excellent homemaker. She is remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, James Ethridge, Margaret “Sissy” Hobgood and Ruth Henson.

Mrs. Maybery is survived by her husband of almost 66 years, William “Jr” Maybery; daughters Diane (Ted) Judkins, and Denise (Mike) Weakley; sons Billy (Theresa) and Richard; five grandchildren Zack Garcia, Kate DeLong, Jason Schroeder, Bryan and Aaron Weakley; three great-grandchildren Michael Garcia, Aspen and Trinity DeLong; sisters Helen (Jack) Hood and Linda (Gary) Hines; sisters-in-law Nacy Ethridge and Shirley Ann Edwards; her longtime dear friend JoAnn Arterburn; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held May 15, 2020, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Mrs. Maybery.