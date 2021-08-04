MAYNARD, Ruth Ann Baker

Ruth Ann Baker Maynard, 88, Mt. Juliet, died July 30.

Ruth was born in Cookeville and was the daughter of the late, John S. and Alta Katherine Helton Baker. Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Toy Maynard and her siblings, Donald, John, Peggy and Helen.

She is survived by: Children Richard “Chip” (Tamara G.) Maynard and Jeannie Maynard; Brother Bill Baker; Grandchildren Frankie Gallian and Richard Carlton Maynard; Great-Grandchildren Kaelyn Galli-an, Taylor Ruth Gallian, Parker Gallain, Evelyn Maynard and Elyanna Maynard; Several nieces and nephews

Funeral services were Monday, Aug. 2, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Private graveside services followed at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Cookeville.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Center Chapel Church of Christ or the American Can-cer Society.

Visitation was Sunday and prior to service time Monday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.