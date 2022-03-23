Mayor Hutto pleased with county’s resilience

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto addressed the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, giving the state of the county.

“It’s a great county because of who you are,” Hutto told the crowd.

Hutto said it is amazing that everything we have faced the last few years that the county is doing so well. He mentioned the March 2020 tornado, flooding, the pandemic and another tornado at the end of last year. Yet, Wilson County is still growing and thriving.

“When you go through tough times you really find out what you are made of,” said Hutto.

Hutto said there were several factors that kept Wilson County strong during that time. He said organizations like Recover Wilson, headed up by Regina Girten of Providence United Methodist Church, helped get the county back on track. He also said the unity of all the cities within the county help things move smoothly.

“Every one of our mayors work together,” said Hutto.

He said everyone works for the benefit of the county to keep the success going.

Hutto also pointed to education as a main factor which has kept the county strong. It brings people to the county, which also brings business to help cater to those people.

Hutto said when he arrived in 2010, there were portables all over the county because of overcrowding in the schools. He said the County Commission invested in education by building Springdale Elementary, Gladeville Middle School and Green Hill High School. Wilson County is now second in the state in education behind Williamson County.

Hutto then moved on to public safety.

“I believe we are the best at public safety in the state of Tennessee,” said Hutto.

Hutto said that Wilson is one of four counties in the state of Tennessee that provides 24/7 service to rural areas in the county. He said a little over a decade ago there were four stations west of Highway 109 and one full station, a half station on Carthage Highway and an ambulance in Watertown on the east side. He said they opened Statesville and Norene to help cover the area, as well as a fire truck in Watertown to help cover the areas outside of city limits.

Hutto said the shortage of emergency service workers they are seeing at Wilson County Emergency Management Agency is similar to problems seen all over the country. He said people aren’t going into that line of work any longer, and the ones that do, it’s a hard job.

“Unless they have got a passion for it, they can find a job somewhere else around here,” said Hutto.

He said also WEMA workers may be on a fire truck one day and an ambulance the next. He said many look for jobs where they can do one or the other.

Hutto mentioned the new WEMA stations on Central Pike and Clemmons Road. He said that was in an effort to build east and west of Mt. Juliet. He said he had asked for another ambulance in Lebanon because they had twice the calls in that area, and hopefully he will be able get that done as well as put the other ambulance in the new Mt. Juliet Fire Station being built across from Green Hill High School.

“We may be able to take care of that in both cities,” said Hutto.

Hutto said they are also discussing the proposed interlocal agreement between Mt. Juliet and the county where Mt. Juliet would provide staff for the stations inside the city limits to help free up WEMA staff for other stations. He said the legalities of that are being discussed.

Hutto said another big boom for the county has been the development with many businesses bringing jobs as well as things for people to do.

“We want to give you things to do so you never leave here,” said Hutto.

He mentioned things like the Nashville Superspeedway opening back up as well as the Farm Bureau Expo Center providing events for people in the community. He said all the growth has made it easier to draw businesses here. They don’t have to do a lot of selling anymore.

“We aren’t doing a whole lot of pitching, we are doing a whole lot of catching,” said Hutto.