Mayor Randall Hutto gives State of the County address

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto gave the annual State of the County address at the Mt. Juliet Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday, July 18, at Rutland Place.

Throughout the presentation, Hutto provided statistics from his past eight years as county mayor, including the population increase from around 110,000 in 2010 to around 140,000 now.

“They’re moving here, in my mind, because it’s a great place to be,” said Hutto.

The growth in the county is due to many factors, he said, such as the quality of the school system, which he believes is the number one contributor.

Hutto said the increased level of public safety is also a factor of the growth. The Wilson County Emergency Management Agency has been expanding as has the Mt. Juliet Fire Department.

“I think it’s a quality of life that you enjoy,” he said. “I believe it’s good to live here.”

According to Hutto, Wilson County has the ninth largest school system in the state and was recently give a AA+ bond rating, putting Wilson in the top eight of the 95 counties in Tennessee.

Hutto said his office invests in the people of the Wilson County and that everything they do is for the good of the people who live here.

To Hutto, the goal of being Wilson County’s mayor is to provide the best service to those he was elected to serve.

“I believe we are the best county in Tennessee,” said Hutto.