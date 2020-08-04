News Ticker

McAneny, Samuel Wright IV

Samuel Wright McAneny, IV, age 64 of Madison, died July 26, 2020. Sam was the son of the late, Samuel Wright McAneny, III and Freda Fallman McAneny.

He is survived by: Children – Shawn (Eric Olson) McAneny, Scott (Lindsey) McAneny, Alison (Ed Burke) McAneny and Michelle McAneny; Companion – Laura Wilkins; Brother – Robert (Renee) McAneny; Nephew – Bobby McAneny.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

