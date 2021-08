MCCANLESS, Velma

Velma McCanless, age 90 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away Aug. 19.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Walker and Bessie Lee Beard; husband, James Wes-ley McCanless; two brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Troy (Judy) McCanless, Jill (Wesley) Wall, Jason (Valeria) McCanless; siblings, Jane Hughes and Leroy Beard; grandchildren, Esther (Zach) Robinson, Raeann (Kevin) Perry, Kyle

(Kaitlin) McCanless, Colbee (Adam) Snyder; great-grandchildren, Tyler Perry, Nyna Robinson, Andrew Perry, Ethan Perry, Eden McCanless; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service were Monday, Aug. 23 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Darrell Blanken-ship officiating. Visitation was Sunday, Aug. 22 and Monday Aug. 23. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Monday Aug. 23.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.