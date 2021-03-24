News Ticker

MCCLELLAN, Daniel Wayne

Daniel Wayne McClellan, 58, Nashville, died March 16. Dan was born in Nashville, and was the son of the late, Gerald W. McClellan and Dorothy Louise Taylor McClellan. He attended Dupont High School.

He is survived by: sisters, Deborah (James) Martin and Cathy (Tom) Cheney; six nephews

Funeral services were Friday, March 19, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Visitation was Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.

