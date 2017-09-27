McCown, Michael Lawrence, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 8, 2017. Michael received a degree in Electronics from DeVry University and soon became an Energy Engineer. He loved cars, animals, and oldies music. He was also a member of the Nashville Corvette Club. He was adored by his dog, Shaughnessy, and will be greatly missed by him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren Paul McCown and Marian Elizabeth Carey McCown; sister, Stephanie. He is survived by his loving wife, Alix Downie McCown; brothers, Leland A. McCown and Patrick T. McCown; a daughter and 2 granddaughters also survive.

The family has requested donations be made to New Leash on Life Animal Shelter.

507 W Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.