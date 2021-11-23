MCDONALD, Daren Lee

Daren Lee McDonald, 15, died Nov. 14. Daren was born on Feb. 6, 2006 in Three Rivers, Mich. He was a son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and a friend. From a young boy, he enjoyed working with his hands and would often ask for duct tape, building supplies or Home Depot cards as Christmas gifts to help with his projects. He had a tough exterior, but really was sweet and loving. Daren was hard work-ing, creative, silly, committed to his projects and loved a good candy dance party. He knew the Lord and was saved and baptized in Little Elm, Texas. Daren had a gypsy spirit and was always up for an ad-venture anytime and anywhere. He was relatively new to Tennessee and very much enjoyed the beauty of its nature and all it offered form hiking, kayaking, cliff diving and cave exploring. He was a beautiful soul that has left a trail of beautiful memories. We love you toooooo much, Daren!!!!

Visitation and Celebration of Life were Tuesday Nov. 23

