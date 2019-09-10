McDonnell, Sonya Hudson

Sonya Hudson McDonnell, passed peacefully from this world and entered her Heavenly home on Sept. 5, 2019, at age 54. A Celebration of Life service was held at First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet on Sept. 8, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

She leaves behind her loving husband of 25 years, Jim McDonnell; her beautiful children, Sarah Catherine McDonnell and Samuel Christopher McDonnell; her sister, Rhonda (Mickey) Browning; and her brother, Darren Hudson. She also leaves behind a host of friends of all ages.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Juliet Christian Academy’s Fine Arts Program.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.