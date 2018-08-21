McDowell, Camdyn Blake

Camdyn Blake McDowell, age 16 days old, passed away Aug. 15, 2018. A funeral service was held Aug. 18 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by loving parents, Adam and Susan Boyette McDowell; big sister, Ansley McDowell; twin sister, Haidyn McDowell; paternal grandparents, Doug and Gwyn McDowell; maternal grandparents, Tom and Jo Boyette; great-grandmother, Fern McDonald; aunts and uncles, Jennifer Crouse (Cale), Thomas Boyette (Penny), and Sara Wood (Richard); cousins, Trey Boyette, Alexis Crouse, Wyatt Boyette, Bray Crouse, Emma Wood, Kylie Boyette, and Grayson Wood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, 2000 Church St, Nashville, TN 37236.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
