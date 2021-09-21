McGEAGH, Richard

Richard McGeagh, passed away at the age of 77 on Sept. 9, in Hermitage. Rich McGeagh was a 1964 Olympian and an NCAA swim champion from USC. McGeagh was a 3-time (1964-66) All-American at USC on teams that won the NCAA championship each year. As a sophomore in 1964, he won the NCAA 400-yard individual medley in 4:16.4. He also won four conference titles (2 individual, 2 relay) in his Trojan career.

At the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he swam the opening backstroke leg of the 400-meter medley relay for the U.S. in the preliminary heats, but did not swim in the final that the Americans won. Under Olympic swimming rules at the time, only those who competed in the final were eligible for medals, so he did not get a gold medal.

In 1963, he helped the U.S. 400-meter medley relay team set a long course world record of 4:00.1 while swimming the opening backstroke leg in a meet in Osaka, Japan. He also won a gold medal at the 1963 Pan Am Games in Sao Paolo, Brazil, as well as an individual and 3 AAU titles.

McGeagh came to USC from Hoover High in Glendale, Calif. A long-time resident of La Crescenta, Calif., he worked as a real estate appraiser. He moved to Mt. Juliet, 8 years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Corrine and William Price McGeagh; brother, William Price McGeagh, Jr.; grandparents, Charles Godfrey and Carrie Swanson, Myrtle Price McGeagh; and broth-er-in law, Milton E Olin.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Barbara Olin McGeagh; children, Michael William McGeagh and Karin Michele (Jase) Cupit; grandchildren, Brandon Thomas McGeagh, Braden William McGeagh, McKenna Astrid Cupit, Madison Corrine Cupit and Cody Elijah Cupit; nephew, Richard John (Tracy) McGeagh and their children, Matt, Jack and Mary; sister-in-law, Louise Olin; nephews, Christo-pher (Kristin) Olin and their children, Everett and Beckett and Geoffrey Olin.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

