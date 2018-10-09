McGeaughay, Francis Norman

Francis Norman McGeaughay, age 81 of Lebanon, died Oct. 2, 2018. Mr. McGeaughay was a member of Victory Baptist Church. Mr. McGeaughay was the son of the late James Samuel and Mary Henderson McGeaughay. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vivian McGeaughay.

He is survived by: Son – Norman McGeaughay; Daughters – Melonie Tindall, Marsha (Doug) Hendrix and Candice (Matthew) Scott; Grandchildren – Ariana, Breana, Giana, Mark, Rachel, Cameron, Serena, Kylie, Devin, Ryan, Natalie and Courtney; Great-grandchildren – Emma, Mackenzie, Brody and Alana.

A funeral service was held Oct. 6 at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Interment will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at Ronan Cemetery in Ronan, MT.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com