McGee, Blanche Ellen

Blanche Ellen McGee, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 26, 2020. Blanche was the daughter of the late Fred and Myrtle Blackburn Green. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Elsten; siblings, Samuel Green and Louise Blackburn; and step-grandchildren, Chuck Yowler and Bobby Yowler.

She is survived by: Husband of Nearly 60 years – Lee Roy McGee; Sons – Larry (Margo) McClanahan, Garry (Linda) McClanahan, Jeffrey (Carla) McGee;

Brother – Jimmy Keys; Grandchildren – Kelly (Jason) Smith, Nathan (Nena) Whiteseld, Elizabeth (Brad) Rector, Leah (Steve) Fields and Timothy Elsten, II; Step-grandchildren – James (Amber) Yowler, Jennifer Lupa, Stephanie (Daryl) Peterson, Jeffrey Moritz, Trevor Nixon and Hannah Nixon.

Funeral services were held Feb. 28 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and graveside services were held March 2 at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton, Indiana.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com