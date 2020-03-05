News Ticker

McGee, Blanche Ellen

March 5, 2020 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Blanche Ellen McGee, age 85 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 26, 2020. Blanche was the daughter of the late Fred and Myrtle Blackburn Green. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Diana Elsten; siblings, Samuel Green and Louise Blackburn; and step-grandchildren, Chuck Yowler and Bobby Yowler.

She is survived by: Husband of Nearly 60 years – Lee Roy McGee; Sons – Larry (Margo) McClanahan, Garry (Linda) McClanahan, Jeffrey (Carla) McGee; 

Brother – Jimmy Keys; Grandchildren – Kelly (Jason) Smith, Nathan (Nena) Whiteseld, Elizabeth (Brad) Rector, Leah (Steve) Fields and Timothy Elsten, II; Step-grandchildren – James (Amber) Yowler, Jennifer Lupa, Stephanie (Daryl) Peterson, Jeffrey Moritz, Trevor Nixon and Hannah Nixon.

Funeral services were held Feb. 28 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and graveside services were held March 2 at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton, Indiana.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.