McGowan, Lynne Denise

Lynne Denise McGowan, age 65 of Mt. Juliet, died May 12, 2020. Lynne was the daughter of the late Frank C. and Ernestine Foster Hurst.

She is survived by: Daughter – Keva (Matthew) Phipps; Siblings – Phyllis (Girod) Walker, Adrianne Hurst, Michael (Cheryl) Hurst and Sharmene (Carl) Maclin; Granddaughter – Ava Brown; Nieces and Nephews – Erika Walker, Terrance Maclin, Erynn Maclin, Kevin Hurst, Michael B. Hurst and Ranier Hurst; Aunts – Wilma Sueing and Martha Foster; Cousins – Vivian Howard and Chris Foster.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Amedysis Hospice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com