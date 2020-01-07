McGowan, Walter Jerry

Jerry McGowan, age 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Jan. 7, 2020. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Mr. McGowan is preceded in death by wife of 58 years, Ruth Sullins McGowan. He is survived by daughter Diane (Chris) Shelton, grandson Kyle Shelton, great-granddaughter Emeline Grace Vann, brothers Gene and Ellis McGowan, and best furry friend Spot. The family offers special thanks to Avalon Hospice and the caregivers with Home Instead. Memorial donations can be made in his name to New Leash on Life (507 W. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon TN 37087).

