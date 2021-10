McHARDIE, Jamie Lynn

Jamie Lynn McHardie, 37, Murfreesboro, passed away Oct. 18. Jamie was a compassionate person who helped everyone. She was witty and had a dry sense of humor. She freely asked for forgiveness, nev-er permission. She loved her family and friends, but most of all, she loved her children. They were her world. Jamie was dearly loved and will be immensely missed by all she knew.

Jamie was preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth and Barbara Richards; uncles, Buddy Richards and David Childress; and cousin, April Puckett. She is survived by children, Elijah McHardie, Malek McHardie and Marilyn McHardie; father, James Richards; mother, Vikki (Johnny) Graves; sisters, Nikki (Eli) McFadden, Sammi Richards, Johnna Graves and Jessica Graves; brother, Jeremy Richards; grand-parents, Bill and Doris Bruner; fiancé, Matthew Willard and his daughter, Addy Willard; nieces, Mali McFadden and Basil Pittler; nephews, River McFadden and Wyett Pittler; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service were Friday, Oct. 22 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment followed the ser-vice at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Jim Richards, Jeremy Richards, Ronnie Richards, Matthew Willard, Jamie Childress and Eli McFadden serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family was Thurs-day, Oct. 21 and Friday, Oct. 22.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.