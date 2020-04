McLeran, Alma L.

Alma McLeran passed away April 2, 2020, at age 77. No services are scheduled.

Ms. McLeran is survived by children: Kathleen (James) Cole, Thomas McLeran, and David (Cathy) McLeran; grandchildren: Joslynn Wornell, Daniel (Natalie) Cole, and Jessica (Michael) Bowen; siblings: Marjorie Swartz, Robert Samson Beavers Jr, Carolyn Ellinger, Darlene Carmondy, and Richard Beavers Sr.; and great-grandchildren: Bradley Hurst, Zoey Peterson, Gabriella Cole, and Sara Cole. She is preceded in death by parents Robert Samson and Mildred Louise Standoff Beavers.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.