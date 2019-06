McNamee, Clara A.

Clara A. McNamee, age 83 of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. A Funeral Mass was held June 8 at St. Stephen Catholic Community.

She is survived by sons, John (Tonga) McNamee, Tom (Missy) McNamee, Joe McNamee, and Charles “Chuck” McNamee; grandchildren, Josh (Kasey) McNamee, Eric McNamee, Brett (Jaime) McNamee, Tiffany McNamee, Caleb McNamee, Joseph McNamee, Jordan McNamee, and Jacob McNamee; six great-grandchildren, Addison, Bryson, Owen, Liam, Ethan, and Sawyer; brother, Sonny (Shelia) Jenkins; and very special longtime friend, Ann Tipping. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph E. McNamee.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association; (P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215).

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.