MCNEW, Doris Ellen Addison

Doris Ellen Addison McNew, 83, Mt. Juliet, died March 25.

Doris was born in Carbondale, Ill. and was the daughter of the late, Henry Clarence Addison and Edith Irene Webb Addison. She and her husband, Ray shared 57 years of marriage together before he pre-ceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Barbara Jean Terry and Clarence Lavern Addison.

She is survived by: Children Richard (Jeanelle) McNew, Teresa McNew, Rita (Gary) Malugin and Thomas (Crystal) McNew; Brother Larry Dale Addison; Grandchildren Steven Foster, Jennifer Iddings, Melissa Zoellick, Tiffany Brown, Tiffany Clement, Rebecca Johnson, Hillary Malugin, Elizabeth Usmiller and Hailey Christian; Great-grandchildren Christopher Messick, Nathan McNew, Jarred Messick, Nicholas Iddings, Ashley Foster, Dalton Tomlinson, Kayleigh Foster, Gibson Fox, Teagan Brown, Dean Fox, Teclan Brown, Emma Usmiller and Briley Zoellick; Great-great grandchild Matthew Messick.

Funeral Services were Tuesday, March 29, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gerald Bontrager and Larry Addison officiating. Interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Visitation was Monday and Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.