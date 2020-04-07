McPeak, Betty Jean

Betty McPeak passed away March 31, 2020, at age 63. Services will be private. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. McPeak is survived by husband of 27 years, Donnie McPeak; children: James “Bubba” (Sarah) Nelson, Ken (Mili Coughlin) Nelson, and Donita Doak; grandchildren: Zack Nelson, Jayme Forrest, Jarrett Nelson, Olivia Robinson, Julianne Nelson, Owen Nelson, Kenslea Nelson, Kenadea Nelson, Justin Doak, and Jessica Bennett; sisters: Christy Arnold and Hassie (Richard) Tudors; 14 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents Jay and Christine Fann Bowman, and siblings Thomas, Chuck, and Billy Bowman, and Patsy Reeder.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.