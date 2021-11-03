MCREYNOLDS, Tommy Edward

Tommy Edward McReynolds, 85, Hermitage, died Oct. 28.

Tommy was born in Baxter and was the son of the late, James and Vennie Esther Mahan McReynolds. He was preceded in death by six siblings. Tommy was an Eagle Scout and leader, as well as, Captain in the U.S. Army and a graduate of Tennessee Technological University. He retired with 35 years of ser-vice from the Army Corps of Engineers and then worked an additional 10 years as a surveyor. Tommy was a member of the Donelson YMCA where he worked out 6 days a week and was an avid swimmer. He was known as “Mr. Fix-It” in his Stoners Glen neighborhood and founded the ROMEO club (Retired Old Men Eating Out) in an effort to keep everyone connected.

He is survived by: Wife of 63 years, Harriet Ann McGugin McReynolds; Children (Spouses), Gary (Lisa) McReynolds, Larry (Angie) McReynolds and Julie (Gabe) Stinson; Sister, Evelyn Frazier; Grandchildren, Heather, Todd, Samantha O., Kayla, Garrett, Marshall, Kristen, Erin, Selyse, Alex, Samantha N. and Greg; five Great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Algood Heritage Cemetery on E. Wall Street in Algood.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project https://www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

