MEAD, Helen Marie

Helen Marie Mead, 58, Mt. Juliet passed away Oct. 28.

Mead was preceded in death by father, Bill Montgomery. She is survived by husband of 37 years, Bradley Mead; sons, Timothy (Amanda) Mead and Matthew (Ashley) Mead; daughter, Rebecca Dixon; mother, Dot Montgomery; brother, David Montgomery; sisters, Cynthia (Roland) Grossholz and Re-becca (Monty) Eaton; grandchildren, Jayden Mead, Kensley Mead, Brynleigh Mead, Sarah Mead and Caitlin Dixon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service were Monday, Nov. 1 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. David Fallin offici-ating. Interment followed the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was Sunday, Oct. 31 and Monday.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.