Meers, Sarah Marie

Sarah Marie Meers, age 15 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 22, 2020. Sarah was preceded in death by her uncle, Chuck Worthington.

She is survived by: Parents – Patrick and Amanda Meers; Brother – Riley Nolan-Meers; Grandparents – John Meers, Carole Barnett and Stella Hunt; Aunts – Mitzi Keys and Shonda (Scott) Walker; Cousins – Kathryn Keys and Victoria Worthington; Friends – Matthew Dunham, Anna Kimbrel, Emily Woodard, Barrett Harris, the Rich Family, the Thornberg Family, the Nivens Family, the Jenkins/Howell Family and a multitude of others.

A Celebration of Life service was held Jan. 26 at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, 5775 Glenridge Drive, Building B, Suite 370, Atlanta, GA 30328.

