Melvin, W.T. “Billy”

W.T. “Billy” Melvin, Age 82, passed away on July 8, 2017.

Preceded in death by parents, Murray and Mary Melvin; brothers, Jack, J.C., Robert, Roy, and Rufus; sisters, Jean and Tabitha.

Survived by daughter, Stephanie (Shawn) Stockard; grandchildren, Denny, Aimee, Tyce, and Lilly; great-granddaughter, Kyah; brother, Carl (Linda) Melvin; sister, Mary Belle Melvin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Billy proudly serve in the Army National Guard as a “ground pounder”. He was dedicated to the construction profession, learning the trade from his father from the ground up, from an estimator to bid jobs and project manager.

Visitation will be held from10 a.m. until the service time at 12 Noon on Thursday, July 13, 2017, at New Hope Baptist Church, 6010 S New Hope Road, Hermitage, TN. Interment, Melvin Graveyard.

