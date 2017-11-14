Memorial to honor fallen soldiers

As a continuation of Veterans Day last Saturday, a Gold Star Memorial will be placed outside City Hall Saturday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.
In World War 1, families who had members serving in the United States armed forces were given a Service Flag to fly in their honor. A blue star was added for every immediate family member serving during a period of war or hostility.
If that family member died, the blue star was replaced by a gold star, allowing members of the community to know the price the family paid in the cause of freedom, according to the Army website.
Last year, a Blue Star Memorial was placed outside City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., to honor those serving in the United States armed forces. A Gold Star Memorial will placed beside it in memory of those who sacrificed their lives for their country and to offer hope and healing for family and friends.
Any Gold Star Family member who would like to attend the event can contact Lucricia Cole, member of the Lake Forest Acre Garden Club, at lpcole0224@comcast.net. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
