Memorial Riders stop by West

The Hollywood Memorial Ride returned to West Elementary School Tuesday morning after a successful event last year. The group’s stop at West in just one along their route across the country.

Hollywood Memorial Ride is comprised of Los Angeles Police Officers and supporters of law enforcement.

The group left Hollywood, Calif., on April 24, and will ride across the country on bicycles until the arrive in Washington D.C. on May 11. In total, they will ride 2,980 miles.

According to their website, 146 law enforcement officers are killed on average in the line of duty each year so Hollywood Memorial Ride rides across America to honor those who died in service of their communities and country.

“Our goal is to not only pay tribute to our brothers and sisters who have given their lives protecting and serving their communities, but to raise awareness of their sacrifice and raise funds for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial,” stated the website.

Officer Joe Bowen, Student Resource Officer at West, said the students showed their gratitude to the riders last year, who talked for the rest of their trip about how much the enjoyed their stop at West.

They enjoyed their stop last year so much that they stopped by again. Mt. Juliet Police were part of the group’s escort through Mt. Juliet.

This year, the students made a care package for the riders filled with fruit, water, and various snacks.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support this wonderful group of officers for two consecutive years as these cyclists ride across America for officers who have fallen,” said Chris Plummer, West Elementary principal. “It is a school-wide activity that we look forward to meet and greet the officers from the LAPD Hollywood Division along with providing them refreshments to refuel and rehydrate along with sending a care package of treats, snacks, Gatorades, and water. It amazes me along with the entire West Elementary family that these cyclists travel cross country on their bikes to Washington, DC in order to bring awareness to a wonderful cause.”

To view pictures, donate to their cause, or read about the group’s journey across America, visit www.hollywoodmemorialride.com.