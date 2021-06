Daryl Meng, 50, Mt. Juliet, passed away June 2.

He was preceded in death by parents, Kry and Smohn Sok; and brothers, Sroy Meng; and Ngy Meng.

Daryl is survived by brothers, Paul (Rachel) Sok; and Tony (Vivian) Meng; and sisters, Linda (Long) Oug; and Jacqui (Claude) Meng.

There will be no services held at this time.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.