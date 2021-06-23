MERCER, Robert Burnette

Bob Mercer passed away June 19, at age 82. The Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.

The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

Robert Burnette Mercer was born in Knoxville to Clarice Tufflemire and Robert V. Lovely. He served in the United States Army. As a civilian, he was owner of Bob Mercer Auction. He enjoyed life to the full-est, antiquing, dancing, bingo, fishing, and travelling.

Mercer is survived by children Penny (Clinton) Gentry, Roberta (Glenn) Ferguson, and Chris (Sherry) Mercer, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother.

He is preceded in death by wife Barbara Jean Mercer, mother Clarice Blunkall, father Robert Lovely, and adopted father Sport Mercer.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, (615)444-9393.