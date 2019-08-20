Miller, Catherine

Catherine Miller, age 54 of Murfreesboro, died Aug. 17, 2019. Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Valerie Escobido.

She is survived by: Father – Jose (Gayle Lee) Marquez; Mother – Laurie (Gilbert) Munoz; Husband – Russ Miller; Children – Carlos Paredes and Danielle Paredes; Siblings – Vincent Marquez, Demetrio (Heather) Marquez, Andrea (Greg) Duff, Dominic (Rebecca) Marquez and Lyrica Marquez; Nieces and nephews – Eddie, Nicole, Lainey, Sophia, Monica, Marty, Eric, Andre, Maggie, Anisa, Adrian, Kobe and Micah.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2000 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37203 or the Mt, Juliet Animal Care and Control Center, 115 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com