MILLER, David Kenneth

David Kenneth Miller, 82, went to be with his Savior on Oct. 23.

Kenneth was a kind and humble man who dearly loved the Lord, his family and his friends. He wore many hats as a member of Mt. Juliet First Baptist Church but his favorite was serving in the bus minis-try for 20 plus years with his beloved wife, Liz. Together they shared the love of Christ with hundreds of children. They also found a special calling in rehoming furniture, appliances and numerous vehicles to families in need. This benevolent ministry spanned 25 years. During this time he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon.

Kenneth attended Vanderbilt University and remained a loyal Vanderbilt fan and supporter through-out his life. He loved all sports but especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play athletics.

He is preceded in death by his parents, David Bertram Miller and Eva Mai Miller; infant daughter Me-Nessa Marie Miller; sister, Mildred Alice Swann; brother-in-law, Lloyd Swann; and niece, Elaine Swann.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Miller; daughters, Cindy Miller, Dianne Swindoll (Phil), and son, Kenneth (Kenny) Miller; grandchildren, Martina Morgan, Matthew Swindoll (Hailey); Brennan Swindoll (Ellie), and McClayne Elliott (Gregory); greatgrandchildren, Kendra Morgan, Bennett Swindoll, Baylor Swindoll, and Kendall Swindoll; brother, Jerry Miller (Kathy); sister-in-law, Helen Patterson; and nieces, Debi Tiller (David), Sherry Osborne (Bobby), Aimee Bracken (Gene), and Karen Atnip (Jason).

The Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Phillip Dunn, Bro. Billy Friel, and Pastor David Tiller officiating.

The Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday, Oct. 27 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m.

Interment will be private.

