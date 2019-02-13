Minor, Gerald C.

Gerald C. “Jerry” Minor, age 92, went to be with his Lord on Feb. 12, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Military Honors beginning at 7 p.m. followed by the eulogy given by his son, Alan. Interment will be private in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by loving wife of 33 years, Ethel Michaels Minor; children, Gloria (Jon) Lemmons, Marcy (Ken) Magness, Alan (Janell) Minor, and Sarah (Matthew) Carrasquillo; 8 grandchildren; 15 great – grandchildren; brother – in – law, James Belcher; and 1 brother also survive. He was preceded in death by parents; 1st wife of 43 years, Jean Minor Winstead; and 3 brothers.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.