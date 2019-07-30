Mitchell, Mary Polly

Polly “Granny” Mitchell, age 80, passed away on July 25, 2019, surrounded by family as they were singing “Jesus Loves Me.” A funeral service was held July 28 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mrs. Mitchell is preceded in death by husband Aubrey “Gene” Mitchell; great-grandchild Owen Brown; parents Helen Taylor and James Hale; brothers Chalmus Hale, Delter Hale, William Hale, Lovell Hale, and Cleveland Hale; and sisters Oleta Markum, and Leora Cavozos. She is survived by children Lisa Neal, Elizabeth (Roger) Dyer, and Walter “Jr.” (Janet) Dutton; step-daughters Donna Foster and Trisha Mitchell; grandchildren Marshallene (Brandon) Sanders, Amber (Robbie) Christmas, Matthew (Jessica) Neal, Crystal (Brandon) Brown, Nick Dutton, Anthony Dyer, and Angela Dyer, Kelsey Foster; great-grandchildren Zachary Anello, James Dyer, Pearce Brown, Zachary Brown, Brayden Brown, Evie Sanders, Houston Sanders, Dawson Christmas, Addie Christmas, Olivia Cordova, and Kylie Foster; and brother Joe Don Hale.

