Mitchell, Sammy Lamar

Sammy Lamar “Sam” Mitchell, age 72 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 6, 2020. Sam was the son of the late Charlie Dewey Mitchell and Lorene Scott Woodring. Sam was also preceded in death by his son, Cory Mitchell, and sister, Donna Clark.

He is survived by: Wife of 44 years – Theresa Godfrey Mitchell; Children – Mark (Kim) Mitchell, Matthew Mitchell and April Mitchell; Grandchildren – David (Allison) Mitchell, Zachary (Andrea) Mitchell and Urijah Mitchell; Great-grandchildren – Emma Grace Mitchell, Ace Cooper Mitchell and Molly Jane Mitchell; Brother-in-law – Bobby Clark; Nephew – Chuck Clark; Special friends – Mike Taylor and George Smith.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 4322 Harding Pk. #417, Nashville, TN 37205.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN.