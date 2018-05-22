Mitchem, Joseph Samuel

Joseph Samuel Mitchem, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, died May 17, 2018. Mr. Mitchem was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1998. Mr. Mitchem enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and gardening. Mr. Mitchem was the son of the late Joseph Simon and Femie Mitchem. He was also preceded in death by several siblings.
He is survived by: Wife of 50 years – Virginia Mitchem; Son – Scott Mitchem; Sister – Sylvia (Buddy) Sparks; Grandson – Patrick Mitchem.
A funeral service was held May 19 at Bond Memorial Chapel, and interment with military honors followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122 or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
