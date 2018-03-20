Mitzenberg, Claudia Jean “Jeannie” Byrd

Jeannie Mitzenberg passed away on March 12, 2018 at age 64. A private graveside service was held at Wilson County Memorial.
Jeannie is survived by her husband Dave Mitzenberg, daughter Brittany Way, granddaughter Reagan Way, and siblings James E. “Jim” (Barbara) Byrd, Beverly A. Byrd, Robert E. “Bob” (Clara) Byrd, and Patricia Byrd (Tilford) Elkins. She is preceded in death by parents Rilla Hamilton Byrd and Everett McCampbell Byrd.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to: Sherry’s Run (P.O. Box 8, Lebanon TN 37088). Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.