Mize, Gary L. Sr.

Gary L. Mize, Sr., better known as “Stomper”, passed away March 11, 2020, at the age of 73.

He is survived by children, Heather Mize-Wood, Shelly (Keith) Almond, Gary “Scooter” (Bethany) Mize, Jr., and Carmen Mize; eight grandchildren, Ethan (Kali) Elliott, Spencer Elliott, Lilly Wood, Sydney and Rylan Almond, Zavior, Zoey and Draven Mize; three great-grandsons, Landon, Wyatt, and Paxton. He was preceded in death by grandparents, John Henry and Stella Thompson; parents, Pug Mize and Faye Richardson; and grandchild, baby Mize.

A Celebration of Life was held March 13 at Sellars Funeral Home Mt. Juliet, and interment will be held at a later date at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, Gary’s wish would be for us be kind to one another or help your neighbor or a stranger. Make a difference in someone’s life and in the world.

