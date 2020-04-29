Mizzoni, Joseph Jr.

Joseph Mizzoni, Jr passed away April, 24, 2020, at age 62. No services are scheduled at this time.

Joseph is survived by wife of 36 years Rosa Mizzoni, brother Ted (Olga) Mizzoni, children Veronica (Dr. Alberto) Cadena and Annmarie (Courtney) Mizzoni, three grandchildren Vicente Cadena, Adrianna Cadena and Greyson Mizzoni, , numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Noreen Mizzoni.

Sellars Funeral Home Lebanon, TN 615.444.9393.