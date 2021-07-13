MJ community remembers Mundy, Musice

The community gathered Friday to remember two men that lost their lives trying to protect others.

It had been 18 years Friday since Wilson County lost two of its finest in Mt. Juliet Police Department Sergeant Jerry Mundy and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy John Musice. Both were killed in the line of duty trying to stop a vehicle being pursued by officers on I-40 in Mt. Juliet.

“July 9, 2003 forever changed us,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “…It is two good men we celebrate today.”

Hambrick said that he finds solace in the fact that both were Christian men. He had discussions during their lives with both men about their faith.

“We are grateful they have life eternal,” said Chief Hambrick. “That’s the comfort and joy that I get.”

Former Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe remembered the men as well, and also applauded all who served on that day.

“The men and women who were there that day stood tall,” said Ashe.

After the ceremony, community members were asked to place white roses at the monument outside of the Mt. Juliet Police headquarters.