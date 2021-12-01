MJ crash numbers are still climbing

Crash numbers keep going up in Mt. Juliet.

In the latest weekly update from the Mt. Juliet Police Department, Captain Tyler Chandler said the numbers are double what they usually see, and hit 50 total crashes (44 non-injury, six injury) from Nov. 18-Nov. 24.

“We have had to revamp some of our tactics,” said Captain Chandler. “We’ve got to do something.”

Captain Chandler said officers are being more pro-active about violations such as Distracted Driving or Following to Close. He has stated numerous times over the weekly updates that those violations are a large factor in the amount of crashes seen in Mt. Juliet. He said officers are going to be watching for it, stopping for it, and writing citations for it.

“The last thing we want to do is stop and give a ticket,” said Captain Chandler. “Please drive safe out there.”

Driving Under the Influence numbers were also up in that time frame to four, and Captain Chandler said that was common during the Holidays.

MISSING JUVENILES RECOVERED

A MJ Guardian Shield alert Saturday led to the recovery of two missing juveniles out of Knoxville.

MJPD officers intercepted the car on Mt. Juliet Road near I-40, and recovered a missing 15-year-old male and 16-year-old female.

MJ GUARDIAN SHIELD ALERTS SLOWING

Captain Chandler said during the weekly update that numbers for the MJ Guardian Shield have slowed over the past few weeks. He said it’s possible criminals have been telling each other to avoid Mt. Juliet because of the License Plate Recognition Program.

“Word gets out, and people avoid our City,” said Captain Chandler.