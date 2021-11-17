MJ hoping to attract bowling alley to city

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin jumped on Zoom with the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce Monday and gave some updates on some business in or possibly coming to the city.

One big one is a bowling alley. Public Information Officer Justin Beasley put out on the City’s social media Friday that he and Martin went to tour Eastside Bowl in Madison. It’s a 32,000 square foot facility with a 16-lane bowling alley, live entertainment concert venue, diner, lounge and vintage arcade. Martin said the Everette Downs property that is currently undergoing prep work might be a spot for it. It is the big piece next to Whitt’s Barbecue.

“It would be a perfect location,” said Martin.

However, Martin said the owners are still looking at several possible spots if they come to Mt. Juliet.

Martin said they are also talking with a group that would like to bring an arcade or another that could possibly bring a trampoline park.

Martin said there were two big projects coming that he wasn’t able to speak about yet, but two developers of a 40,000 square foot and 100,000 square foot building plan to submit soon. He said people will be very excited about it.

The corner lot on N. Mt. Juliet Road next to Local Joe’s has been sold, and Martin said that it will be a great project if it comes to fruition. He couldn’t say what it was, but he said it was not a gas station or drug store like many others that have tried to develop it as.

“The right thing is about to come there, and it will be a great thing for Mt. Juliet,” said Martin.

Just north of there, the building that sits out in front of Vintage Station North, Martin said an upscale salon will be going in the spot. Up on Lebanon Road across from KFC and next to West Wilson Utility District, a Pep Boys is planned to go on that property.

Also on the north side, Martin said that The Yard Sale Store will be moving to a location on Belinda Parkway. He said multiple businesses are interested in the property. He said they could take over the existing building or knock it down and build a new building.