MJ man barricades himself to avoid cops

A wanted man was eventually arrested after he barricaded himself inside his apartment for around one hour on New Year’s Eve.
Around 4 p.m. officers arrived at 27-year-old Preston Perry’s Lifestyle Communities apartment at 1365 Westwood Blvd in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant on him for violating conditions of release on an assault charge.
When officers made contact with Perry through the apartment window, he refused to come to the door and went deeper into the apartment, out of officers’ sight.
Perry eventually came out of the apartment after about one hour, and he was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail without incident.
Residents near Perry’s apartment were asked to leave their homes for a period of time as a precaution while negotiations were on-going. Mt. Juliet’s Special Response and Crisis Negotiation Teams were also activated and responded to the scene; however, their resources were not used during this incident.
Resources from the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, Wilson County EMA, and Rehab 23 also stood-by as a precaution.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.