MJ Mayor Maness honors past, looks to future

Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness stopped by the monthly Mt. Juliet Chamber Luncheon Wednesday to give his annual State of the City address.

Maness started his talk looking back at the early days of Mt. Juliet, as it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The city was incorporated in 1972, and Maness had a copy of the 1974 budget which worked out to $129,850.82, which is $700,000 in today’s money. The population in 1972 was roughly 1,500 people, and now it is officially just over 39,000, but in reality may be over 40,000.

Maness then moved on to the current day.

“The state of our city is strong,” said Mayor James Maness.

Maness said that the city is operating at a high level, and a lot of it is thanks to the citizens and the city staff which keep things going.

“This didn’t happen by accident,” said Maness.

Maness said that there was over $41 million in revenue, 60 percent of that through taxes. He said the sales taxes have not been below $1 million a month since the start of the pandemic. He said the mix of people staying at home as well as the tax increase at the time has helped bolster the numbers. He said we are currently getting close to having a $2 million month.

Maness said expenditures are just over $27 million.

“There are not many cities saving one out of every three dollars,” said Maness.

Maness would discuss later where that other money goes. He said the other $1 is going for capital projects like road improvements.

Maness said that despite growth in some crime statistics and crash numbers, Mt. Juliet is still one of the safest places in Tennessee. He said the increase in some things is nationwide, Mt. Juliet isn’t isolated in those numbers.

“Mt. Juliet is still one of the best places to call home,” said Maness as he applauded the work of the MJPD.

Maness then went on to discuss the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, which is currently building their third station across from Green Hill High School.

“Our fire department has just been a huge success,” said Maness.

Maness then reflected on the forming of the department which happened in 2013.

“It was not necessarily a slam dunk at the time,” said Maness.

He applauded all the work the City and the department have done to make it a success, including all the hats Chief Jamie Luffman has had to wear to make it the department it is today. He talked about the future of the department, and how they have been able to train their first responders to be able to treat medical calls until transportation arrives. And the third station will hopefully expand the medical coverage in the city.

“Our third station is going to have an ambulance in it,” said Maness. “We’ll work out the details on the back end.”

The Board of Commissioners passed a resolution recently asking Wilson County to put an ambulance in the new station because the population growth warrants it. The City is currently assessing what the future might be for ambulance service in Mt. Juliet.

Other future projects were discussed as Maness brought up the expansion of the Police Headquarters. It will give a place for dispatchers to do their job even when inclement weather like tornadoes come through the area. The project was originally supposed to be just over $6 million, but inflation and rise in building costs have made it much more expensive. He said the City is currently trying to figure out the best way forward.

“We are looking at all options,” said Maness.

Maness said he is optimistic about the future with all the great businesses coming to the City, as well as the improvements the City is making in transportation. He said he will continue to carry on the legacy of the men and women that formed the City back in 1972.

“I’m just happy to be here to build on the foundation that they laid,” said Maness.