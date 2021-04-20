MJ Planning disapproves multi-family development

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission denied a land use change Thursday night that would have paved the way for a new townhome project behind Walmart.

The development would have been for sale townhomes, 148 units in total. The property was originally in the Paddocks Development, but was removed to allow a buffer to the residential area behind it. Some of the property is not developable. City staff did not support the land use amendment.

“It is my job as your City Planner to follow your land use plan that you guys approved and adopted so staff does not recommend this land use for multi-family,” said Mt. Juliet City Planner Jennifer Hamblen.

Many residents from the surrounding areas voiced their displeasure as well. The land use amendment was disapproved unanimously, and the preliminary master development plan was not heard.

A convenience store at the corner of Lebanon Road and Golden Bear Gateway was approved. The project will be on the southwest corner of the intersection, which will be right along the widening project to eventually make Lebanon Road five lanes. It is currently in TDOT’s queue to do in the next few years. Some changes within the site to help with that eventual widening were suggested and the project was approved.

The planning commission also made their votes for Chair and Vice Chair for the next year. Luke Winchester was voted once again as the Chair, and he requested that the Vice Chair be someone who would be willing to take over the Chair position next year. David Rast was nominated and approved to be Vice Chair.